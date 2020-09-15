LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several University of Southern California football players took to Twitter Tuesday to send the message to Gov. Gavin Newsom that they want to play football this fall.

Led by quarterback Kedon Slovis and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team wrote a letter to Newsom, calling on his to loosen coronavirus-related restrictions so USC and the Pac-12 can play this fall.

In a tweet, Slovis said that the team has watched other teams across the country play for the past two weeks with a “fraction of the resources that our school and conference have provided to play safely.”

@gavinnewsom We have sat by for two weeks watching teams across the country play the game we love safely. Most schools have a fraction of the resources that our school and conference have provided to play safely. You are the only thing holding us back. Please #LetUsPlay . pic.twitter.com/au4JZ5PNbz — Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) September 15, 2020

“You are the only thing holding us back,” Slovis ended the tweet. “Please let us play.”

St. Brown tweeted out as well, saying that he and his teammates just wanted a chance to play.

The letter, signed “The USC Football Players”, asked Newsom to work with the school and the players that would allow them to “find a path forward for us to resume competitions later this fall so that we can have the same opportunity as other teams around the country to play for a national championship.”

USC coach Clay Helton tweeted his support of the players, writing that he would always “celebrate and support” the players.

We will always celebrate and support the voice of our players. Proud of these young men. #FightOn https://t.co/PGnu9glZKA — Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) September 15, 2020

The Pac-12 Conference postponed all sports through the end of the year Aug. 11 due to health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the nation’s other four top conferences, the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference have begun their football seasons, while the Southeastern Conference will begin its season Sept. 26.

The fifth major conference, the 14-team Big Ten, postponed its season Aug. 11.

Newsom’s office did not immediately return a request for comment by City News Service.

