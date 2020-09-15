WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump presided over a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the signing of historic deals between the nations.
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Foreign Affairs Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Witnessed by President Trump, Prime Minister Netanyahu signed a peace deal with the UAE and a declaration of intent to make peace with Bahrain. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Called the “Abraham Accords,” the declarations are meant to formalize the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations.