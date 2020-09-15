LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers await their opponent in the Western Conference Finals, watching Tuesday’s Game 7 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Their fans are hoping that the team, regardless of opponent, will take care of business to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2009-10.

One of those fans includes pop star Halsey, who has regularly tweeted about the team over the years. But, in recent weeks, she decided to start a new Twitter account dedicated solely to basketball @halseyandone. Since creating the account, the Lakers have gone 3-0, knocking out the Houston Rockets with three straight double digit wins. Halsey has had plenty of fun diving into trash talking the Lakers potential WCF opponents and their fans.

kawhi lookin at his team rn pic.twitter.com/wqT3tvKwUY — halsey and1 (@halseyandone) September 13, 2020

The music star is hoping that the team can give her a good birthday present on September 29, which would theoretically be the day of a potential Game 6 in the Western Conference Final.

my 26th birthday is 9/29 aka the week of the WCF I’m gonna explode into tiny particles of joy this is living — halsey and1 (@halseyandone) September 14, 2020

All we can say for now is the Lakers are undefeated since the creation of the new account, something that Halsey is taking with pride.