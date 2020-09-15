LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Your life does not have to be flipped, turned upside down to live like the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”
The iconic LA mansion will be available for rent on Airbnb starting Sept. 29. LA County residents who live in the same household will be able to rent the property for one night for just $30, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the hit 90s show.
The listing shows luxurious trappings expected of such an iconic home, along with details from the beloved show, like a framed picture of Will Smith’s character on the show.
Guests will have access to a bedroom, bathroom, poolside lounge area and dining room. But there’s no sign of the pool house Smith’s character later inhabited as the show went on.
Smith, who the show made a household name, has reportedly coordinated a dramatic reboot of the show based on a speculative trailer that went viral in 2019.