LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly contained a blaze which broke out in a commercial building in Pico-Union early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported at around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Pico Boulevard.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find a one-story 75-foot by 150-foot commercial building ablaze.
It took over 100 firefighters about 46 minutes to bring the flames under control. There were no injuries.
Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to monitor for hot spots and clear out debris. It’s unclear what type of business the building housed.
The extent of the damage and the cause is under investigation.
