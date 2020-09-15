Comments
LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the capture of a killer who fatally shot a 10-year-old boy as he rode in a car with his family in La Puente.
Enrique Sebastian Falcon was in a car with his parents the night of May 17 when someone from another car opened fire on the family near Hacienda Boulevard and Amar Road. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Detectives are looking for the gunman, the vehicle and any other suspects involved.
Two $10,000 cash rewards, arranged by LA County Supervisor Hilda Solis and the city of La Puente, are being offered for information leading to the capture and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of Enrique.