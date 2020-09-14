LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Air quality across the Southland will remain poor at least through Tuesday due to the growing Bobcat Fire, officials said.
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), sensitive groups could encounter issues outdoor in the Antelope Valley. The impacted areas that will have unhealthy air quality for all individuals are as follows:
- Central Los Angeles County
- Southeast Los Angeles County
- East San Fernando Valley
- West San Fernando Valley
- West San Gabriel Valley
- East San Gabriel Valley
- Pomona/Walnut Valley
- South San Gabriel Valley
- South Central Los Angeles County
- Santa Clarita Valley
- San Gabriel Mountains
Residents are advised to limit their outdoor exposure and avoid strenuous activities until the smoke clears.
Everyone, regardless of existing health issues or age, should be on the lookout for symptoms of respiratory distress, which include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing and chest tightness or discomfort with activity or deep breaths.
Animals, too, can be at risk for issues associated with smoke inhalation, which could present as trouble catching their breath and panting.
For life-threatening emergencies, call 911.
For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at http://www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.