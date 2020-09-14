LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were wounded in an unprovoked ambush-style shooting in Compton, an anti-police protest unfolded outside the hospital where both were taken for treatment.
Deputies responded to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. on Saturday evening where protesters converged outside of the emergency room with some yelling, “We hope they die.”
“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling ‘We hope they die’ referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL,” the sheriff’s department tweeted. “People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through.” That tweet has since been removed.
As deputies issued a dispersal order to the protesters, who were blocking the hospital emergency entrance and exits, one of the male protesters refused to comply and cooperate, according to deputies.
“During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.
“The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person,” the department further said via Twitter.
The female adult has since been identified as KPCC radio reporter Josie Huang pushed back on Twitter after she was released from custody saying she was wearing a press lanyard while reporting outside the hospital and suffered injuries during her arrest.
The shooting unfolded around 7 p.m. as the deputies sat in their patrol car at a Metro rail station. Both deputies are listed in critical condition.
So where is the video of people chanting?
Up your arse.
Sick BLM….sick Democrats
This is why California needs to STOP voting for politicians who support violence & do nothing about it, who are against capitalism and want to keep your businesses closed and those that want to jack up your taxes to pay for all the damage and riots happening!
This is the face of BLM. BLM wants the elimination of law enforcement to loot and destroy our communities without interference.
The so-called peaceful protesters are digging their hole deeper.
These violent protesters need to be stopped…and why is a reporter interfering with a lawful arrest?
I can see why LASD deleted that tweet. I just saw the ‘evidence’ of these ‘chants’. It’s 2-3 people shouting. No mass protest. No ‘chanting’. But of course, Killer cops are isolated incidents despite evidence or systemic abuse and 2-3 people are violent mass protests and spokes people for an entire movement.