PASADENA (CBSLA) – An uncharacteristically violent weekend in Pasadena has prompted police to step up patrols citywide, officials said Monday.

In an email press release titled simply “Increase In Violence”, Pasadena police announced a fatal stabbing, a car-to-car shooting where close to 20 bullets were fired, an arrest of a person with a firearm at La Pintoresca Park and a shooting of two teens at Villa Park, both who are in critical condition.

Nathan Rowe heard the shooting across the street from his home on the 300 block of East Villa Street.

“I was just home watching TV and I heard real quick five bangs and then I could hear the girl screaming,” said Rowe. “I actually came out here and just took a look, I called 911.”

Police say the victims have no gang affiliation, but they are looking into the possibility the suspects may have gang ties.

Investigators don’t have a good description of the car or the two suspects.

“The passenger did have something covering his face to make it difficult to recognize or identify him,” Lt. Bill Grisafe said.

There was also a rash of opium overdoses in less than 24 hours over the weekend, and the incidents are under investigation to determine whether they are linked.

In response, police say the trend is “very concerning” and that there will be a “noticeable increase” in uniformed officers on the streets of impacted areas in Pasadena.

So far this year, police say more than 200 firearms have been recovered and nearly 30 shootings have been reported, the majority of which are car-to-car.

“While the country addresses the recent demands for change to the socioeconomic issues, the City of Pasadena continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to both the local economy and to issues of mental health,” said Pasadena Police Chief John E. Perez. “Unfortunately, these issues seem to be having a direct effect on the level of violence in recent months.”