Mobi-C® Cervical Disc is an artificial disc for your neck, designed to keep normal neck motion.
Before artificial discs, most often a patient would get an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF). In this fusion surgery, the doctor removes the unhealthy disc. The empty disc space is filled with a bone spacer or plastic implant. The implant helps match the disc height to the levels above and below. Restoring the disc height can help remove pressure on the nerves and/or spinal cord. Then, a metal plate with screws is placed on the front of the neck to stop movement at that level.
In a surgery with the Mobi-C Cervical Disc, the unhealthy disc is removed, but instead of a bone spacer or plastic implant along with a plate and screws, a Mobi-C is implanted into the disc space. The goal of a surgery with Mobi-C is to:
- Replace the damaged disc.
- Fit entirely within the disc space.
- Maintain neck movement.
NOTE: Zimmer Biomet has a great animation (Mobi-C vs. fusion) that illustrates the motion that Mobi-C maintains, compared to fusion which stops your neck motion at the operated level.
Mobi-C may help end or lessen your pain and discomfort.
Surgery with Mobi-C at one or two adjacent disc levels:
- Matches disc height to the level above and below. This can help un-trap nerves.
- May lessen your neck and/or arm pain.
- May lessen any arm tingling.
- May help you return to your normal life of work, family and fun.