LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several coronavirus testing sites in Los Angeles County will be closed on Tuesday due to unhealthy air conditions caused by the Bobcat Fire.

L.A. County said the sites at the Pomona Fairplex, San Gabriel Valley Airport, and Panorama City won’t be open until further notice.

Air quality has been poor across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties and other surrounding counties for several days now as the Bobcat Fire continues to grow.

At last check, the fire surpassed 36,000 acres and remained at 6% containment with full containment not expected until the end of next month.

Health experts encourage residents to stay inside as much as possible and keep windows and doors shut. Pets should also be kept indoors, especially at night. People with existing heart or lung conditions are advised to be extra cautious and avoid strenuous activities while an unhealthy air quality advisory is in place.

All county residents who want a test should first call their doctor or healthcare center, and if not, testing is also provided through L.A. County.

As of Monday, L.A. County has reported 733 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths, bringing the countywide total during the pandemic to 254,656 cases and 6,231 deaths.

You can find testing sites near you by visiting http://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing

All L.A. city residents are also eligible to get free coronavirus testing.