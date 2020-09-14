Comments
WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – A body was discovered inside a mobile home which caught fire in Westminster early Monday morning.
The fire broke out before 4:24 a.m. in the 5700 block of Garden Grove Boulevard, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.
Crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames and smoke. While battling the blaze, a body was discovered inside.
A second person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 6 a.m., OCFA said. They were struggling to access some areas of the home because they had been structurally compromised, the fire department said.
The victim was not immediately identified, nor was their cause of death. The cause of the fire was not known.
