By CBSLA Staff
ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Santa Anita Park will push the opening day of its autumn season to Sept. 25 due to conditions caused by the Bobcat Fire.

Neighborhood residents watch as the Bobcat Fire burns on hillsides behind homes in Arcadia, California on September 13, 2020 prompting mandatory evacuations for residents of several communities living along the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. – California wildfires have shrouded much of the western United States in thick smoke and unhealthy air quality. Of the at least 33 people killed by the blazes since the beginning of summer, 25 died this week alone. Dozens were still missing on September 13. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The racetrack remains closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but live racing was scheduled to start up again on Sept. 19. But with the Bobcat Fire still burning in the Angeles National Forest above Arcadia, Opening Day has been postponed.

“Our local community has been deeply impacted by the Bobcat Fire burning for more than a week in the mountains behind us,” Aidan Butler, executive director of California operations for The Stronach Group – which owns Santa Anita Park – said in a statement. “The current weather pattern has kept the smoke in the valley and the air quality is quite poor right now.”

Santa Anita is also being used as a Red Cross evacuation zone for the community, which includes many of the park’s horsemen, Butler said.

Smoke from the wildfires and the terrible air quality have also impacted training schedules, so the park will fill extra races throughout the meet to give horsemen the opportunity to run their horses. according to Steve Lym, Santa Anita’s VP Racing & Racing Secretary.

Entries for Opening Day, Sept. 25, will be drawn on Sunday Sept. 20, as scheduled, park officials said.

  1. anne1001 says:
    September 14, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    Prayers for all evacuee’s, as there is mass numbers of equines that need places to go should Santa Anita fill upper evacuate please list information on where to go with horses, other large animal, small domestic animals safe haven. This is getting too close to the racetrack. God bless and keep you safe! <3

