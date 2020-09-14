LATEST BOBCAT FIRE EVACUATION INFO

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Authorities say evacuation orders have been issued for Arcadia and Sierra Madre as a result of the Bobcat Fire, which continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.

The wildfire, which erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam, has grown exponentially since, consuming 33,312 acres and remained at 6 percent containment.

Due to increased fire activity, crews conducted strategic firing operations around Chantry Flat to the south on Santa Anita Canyon Road. Firefighters were successful in containing spot fires near Buckhorn Flat and HWY 2.

The following evacuation alerts are in place:

Evacuation Orders: A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for all residents north of Elkins Ave. and east of Santa Anita Ave. in the City of Arcadia and portions of Sierra Madre. Residents are advised to evacuate the area using Santa Anita Ave. San Gabriel Canyon including Camp Williams remains under an Evacuation Order. A Red Cross Evacuation Center has been established at Santa Anita Park, located at 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA, 91007. Residents are advised to enter through Gate 5.

Evacuation Warnings: Residents north of Foothill Blvd. and east of Santa Anita Ave. remain under an evacuation warning.Evacuation Warnings remain in effect for the foothill communities of Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena.

Residents were being advised to use Santa Anita Avenue to leave the area. For more information, a fire information line has been established at (626) 574-5208. An evacuation point at Santa Anita Park (285 West Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) has been opened for those affected by the Bobcat Fire near Arcadia and Monrovia.

Approximately 300 homes have been impacted by orders to leave, and residents in the upper and lower canyon of Sierra Madre are encouraged to medication and other essential items on hand.

“There is a potential this order will come as early as today. Any evacuation order issued will allow residents the necessary time to evacuate in a safe manner,” officials said.

Full containment for the Bobcat Fire was initially predicted for October 15 but has since been pushed to October 30 as the fire continues to grow and threaten homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.