By CBSLA Staff
FONTANA (CBSLA) — Police on Monday announced the arrest of a Las Vegas man in the 1980 murder of a Fontana teen.

According to police, enhanced technology to assess DNA evidence links 66-year-old Leonard Nash, 66 to the killing of 18-year-old Michelle “Missy” Jones.

Jones’s nude body was discovered in a grapefruit grove in the Live Oak and Santa Ana area, and she had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives got Nash’s DNA from discarded items and it was a match to DNA found through Jones’s autopsy.

“I want to make it very clear to the family that she was never a piece of trash to us and she was never forgotten,” said Fontana Police Department Detective Katie Clark. “It means more to me than you can imagine to solve a case with my partners from 40 years ago.”

Family members also spoke out at a press conference when police shared news of a suspect in the 40-year-old case.

“I just wish my mom was here and my dad was here,” said Jones’s sister. “I am happy that he is caught. I am happy that we got closure.”

At the time of the murder, detectives say Nash was the victim’s sister’s boyfriend. They made that connection after interviewing family members.

