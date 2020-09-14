SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Monday reported 44 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no new deaths for the second consecutive day, bringing countywide totals to 50,974 cases and 1,093 cases.

The Orange County Health Care Agency reported 42 deaths attributed to COVID-19 last week and 76 the week before. There have been 45,396 documented recoveries from the illness.

Along with the decrease in deaths, the county also reported that the number of patients hospitalized was also continuing its decline with 196 hospitalized Monday, including 56 in intensive care units.

The daily case count per 100,000 people was holding steady at 5.2 and the seven-day positivity rate was 4.2%. In order to move from the state’s red to orange tier, the county must have a daily new case rate between 1 and 3.9 per 100,000 and a positivity rate between 2% and 4.9%.

Also on Monday, Anaheim officials appealed publicly to the state for guidance on the reopening of Disneyland so they can better prepare. The state’s March 14 shutdown order also affected the Anaheim Convention Center, the Honda Center and Angel Stadium.

“Anaheim officials need “guidance on theme parks to reopen safely and responsibly when it is right,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said. “We actually need a roadmap for recovery.”

As case and positivity rates continues to decrease in Orange County, Lyster said having a plan is place is becoming more crucial.

“We’re seeing cases come down significantly in Anaheim, even in our most hardest-hit neighborhoods,” he said. “We believe now is not the time to necessarily open the theme parks, but to talk about the economic recovery road map.”

A planned reopening in mid-July was scrapped because of outbreaks stemming from the Fourth of July. Lyster said city officials believe that Disney’s management of the reopening of its Downtown Disney businesses shows it can responsibly reopen with social distancing and enforcement of face

coverings.

“It really is a model to go forward containing coronavirus and also allowing people to get back to work,” he said. “What’s frustrating is beaches, zoos and parts of Sea World (in San Diego) are open. These are

attractions that can draw tens of thousands of people. We want to see the same opportunity for theme parks.”

Orange County was upgraded from the purple to the red tier last week, allowing churches, theaters and other businesses to resume indoor operations with modifications.

