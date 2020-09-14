Comments
BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — Amazon’s virtual job fair is getting even more crowded.
The online shopping giant says it’s hiring 100,000 people to staff warehouses, delivery stations and other sites across the country. The available positions in the U.S. and Canada pay roughly minimum wage, which starts at about $15 with benefits like health insurance and parental leave.
The company is also offering sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in some cities.
The open operations positions are in addition to the 33,000 corporate and tech roles Amazon announced last week.
To learn about any of these positions, Amazon is putting on a virtual job fair Wednesday that starts at 9 a.m. Pacific time.