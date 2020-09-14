PASADENA (CBSLA) – A 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy are fighting for their lives after being critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Pasadena Sunday night.

The two were walking on a sidewalk in the 300 block of East Villa Street when a late model sedan pulled up and at least one person inside opened fire on them.

The teen boy was struck several times in his upper body, while the girl was hit once in the neck, Pasadena police report. The car then sped away.

The two were rushed to a nearby hospital where they remain in critical condition. They have not been identified.

Investigators learned that vehicle was carrying at least two suspects. When it pulled up alongside them one of the suspects yelled something before shooting, police said.

The victims did not have any gang affiliation, police said. There is still no word on a possible motive.

The suspects were described as two Black males.

It’s unclear if investigators had obtained any surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call detectives at 626-744-4241.