LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local reporter was one of two people arrested Saturday outside of the hospital where two wounded deputies were taken for treatment following an ambush-style unprovoked shooting in Compton.

Josie Huang, a radio reporter for KPCC, was at the hospital following the aftermath of the shooting when a handful of anti-police protesters converged outside of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif.

According to the sheriff’s department, the protesters were blocking the entrance and exits of the emergency room, spurring the department to issue a dispersal order.

As deputies issued the dispersal order, one of the male protesters refused to comply and cooperate, according to deputies.

“During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest,” the sheriff’s department tweeted.

“The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person,” the department further said via Twitter.

Huang and the male protester were taken into custody on suspicion of resisting arrest. Huang’s supervisor later tweeted photos of scrapes to Huang’s right arm and elbow, injuries she says were allegedly sustained during the arrest.

Overnight, Huang reported that she had been released from jail.

“Hi, all. I’m out of county jail and am headed home. Thank you for caring. I have seen @LASDHQ tweets and have thoughts and videos to share soon after a little rest,” Huang said via Twitter.