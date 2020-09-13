LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and other local, state and national leaders strongly condemned an unprovoked shooting attack on two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

Garcetti called the incident Saturday a “horrific attack.” In a tweet, he said he was “sending prayers of healing to the @LASDHQ deputies shot in a horrific attack near the Blue Line in the City of Compton. Deputies across the county bravely work to keep our communities and Metro riders safe. We strongly condemn this cowardly ambush & stand prepared to offer aid.”

Chief Michel Moore of the LAPD similarly took to Twitter, saying, “Tonight we pray for these two guardians to survive. I recognize and acknowledge we live in troubled times. But we must as a community work thru our differences while loudly and resoundly condemn violence. Blessed are the Peacemakers.”

“This ambush of two of our LA County sheriff’s deputies is horrifying and heinous,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “It is by the Grace of God and the skill of the incredible nurses and surgeons at St. Francis Medical Center that these deputies survived this attack. My prayers are with them, their families, and their colleagues who are working to find the perpetrator. We all must come together to condemn any violence. I am asking for calm and for protests to remain peaceful so that we can pursue constructive solutions to the challenges we face as a community.”

Elsewhere, in Compton, Mayor Aja Brown shared similar sentiments, writing, “I am devastated to learn of the tragedy that occurred in our city tonight. Both deputies and their families will remain in our prayers. The city will be working with the sheriff’s department as they search to apprehend the individual responsible for this act of violence.”

President Donald Trump also weighed in, tweeting:

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

“This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice,” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted. “Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished.”