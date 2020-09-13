LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 816 new coronavirus cases and 11 additional deaths on Sunday, citing a lag over the weekend for the lower numbers.
Hospitalizations continue to drop in the county, and fell from 877 on Saturday to 793 on Saturday. Of those currently hospitalized due to coronavirus, 35% of them are in the intensive care unit, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
L.A. County continues to offer outdoor on-site dining options which could risk coronavirus transmission, however officials urge residents to stay at home as much as possible to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“This is not the time for non-essential activities and social gatherings, but a time for distancing and avoiding close contact with people you don’t live with,” said L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer.
To date, there have been 253,985 coronavirus cases and 6,208 fatalities throughout L.A. County since the pandemic began.
