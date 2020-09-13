Comments
YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — Firefighters on Sunday continued to gain ground on the El Dorado fire, which was burning in San Bernardino County.
The fire, which erupted more than a week ago, has burned more than 14,283 acres and was at 41 percent containment. Overnight, crews reported minimal growth as firefighters continued to work to secure the perimeter.
Most evacuation orders, warnings and restrictions have been lifted, including those in Yucaipa, Mentone and Oak Glen.
However, evacuation orders remain in effect for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks, and Seven Oaks. Highway 38 remained closed between Bryant Street to the south and Onyx to the north.
The fire was reported to have been started during a gender reveal stunt.