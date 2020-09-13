ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Authorities say evacuation orders have been issued for Arcadia and Sierra Madre as a result of the Bobcat fire, which continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.
The wildfire, which erupted last Sunday near the Cogswell Dam, has grown exponentially since, consuming 29,245 acres.
Officials as of Sunday said residents north of Elkins and east of Santa Anita avenues in Arcadia and Sierra Madre need to evacuate. Residents were being advised to use Santa Anita Avenue to leave the area. For more information, a fire information line has been established at (626) 574-5208. An evacuation point at Santa Anita Park (285 West Huntington Dr. Arcadia, CA 91007) has been opened for those affected by the Bobcat Fire near Arcadia and Monrovia.
Evacuation warnings remain in place for residents in Duarte, Bradbury, Monrovia, Sierra Madrid, Pasadena and Altadena. The fire remains at 6 percent containment.
As it relates to residents in the upper and lower canyon of Sierra Madre, they have also been warned that they should be ready to evacuate should a formal order be given.
“There is a potential this order will come as early as today. Any evacuation order issued will allow residents the necessary time to evacuate in a safe manner,” officials said.