LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The poor air quality as a result of the wildfires burning in Southern California has spurred the closure of the Los Angeles Zoo for the next two days.
The Los Angeles Zoo announced that it will be closed Sunday and Monday, and hopes to reopen by Tuesday.
“We will continue to monitor air quality advisories issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District and adhere to air quality safety guidance for safely reopening,” the zoo said in a news release.
Those who purchased tickets or have made reservations may request a refund or request to be rescheduled to a different date.
The zoo also said that in the event the air quality begins to affect the animals, their animal care and veterinary health staff will proceed to respond as necessary.
