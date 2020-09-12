BREAKING:
2 LASD Sheriff's Deputies Shot, 'Fighting For Their Lives' After Compton Ambush
LA Sheriffs: 2 Deputies Shot, 'Fighting For Their Lives' After Compton Ambush
A suspect is still at large after ambushing deputies, authorities said.
WATCH: LASD Releases Surveillance Video Of Compton Shooting That Hospitalized Two Deputies
The suspect was still at large Saturday night.
Latest Sports
Dolphins-Patriots Preview: Tom Brady's Departure Ushers In A New Era In New England
The Miami Dolphins open up their season on the road against the New England Patriots as the balance of power in the AFC East shifts.
Bellator MMA Set To Air On CBS Sports Network Beginning October 1 With Bellator 247
CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator events beginning in October with Bellator 247.
Lakers Dominate Rockets, Take Commanding 3-1 Series Lead
The Lakers outrebounded the Rockets 52-26.
WATCH: LASD Releases Surveillance Video Of Compton Shooting That Hospitalized Two Deputies
September 12, 2020 at 10:11 pm
