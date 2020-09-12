LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Saturday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen in Los Angeles.
Richard Min Kim left his home around 9:30 a.m. Friday on foot, running out of his apartment complex for unknown reasons. Concerned, Kim’s father chased after him but was unable to catch up to him.
Kim is a marathon runner and has a mental capacity of a 4-year-old. His parents are concerned that he may not pay attention to traffic or traffic signals, according to police.
Kim was last seen running westbound on Pico Boulevard just west of Normandie Avenue in a neon green shirt, black shorts and bright green shoes. He is described as a Korean male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 6-feet-2 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Olympic Area Watch Commander at (213) 382-9102.