SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least 200 people gathered in South Los Angeles on Saturday again to protest against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department shooting death of Dijon Kizzee.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed on August 31 after authorities tried to stop him on his bicycle for an unspecified vehicle code violation.

According to deputies, there was a short foot chase that ended up with a scuffle between Kizzee and a deputy.

Kizzee, who was carrying clothing in his hand at the time of the incident, dropped it to the ground and deputies say he motioned toward a weapon that fell, prompting them to open fire.

Community activists and family members say that the deputies shot Kizzee in the back while he was unarmed.

LASD deputies are not required to wear body cameras, and so the exact amount of times Kizzee was shot and other details about the shooting remain unclear, however, an attorney for Kizzee’s family alleges he was shot as many as 20 times.

Saturday’s march and rally started at 11 a.m. at 109th Street and Budlong Avenue, where Kizzee was shot, and continued to Imperial Highway and Figueroa Street near the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s station at 1310 W. Imperial Highway.

The family is being represented by well-known civil rights attorney Ben Krump, who has represented the family of Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin, among other people who were shot, injured or killed by police.

The coroner’s office has not yet released results from Kizzee’s autopsy.

LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva said details of the investigation into Kizzee’s shooting death should be complete and made publicly available within the next few days.

