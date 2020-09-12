Comments
HARBOR GATEWAY (CBSLA) — Two people were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash in Harbor Gateway.
The crash unfolded around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes to the 110 Freeway expressway. The impact of the crash caused a raging fire, with both cars going up in flames. The flames could be seen for quite a distance.
Investigators aren’t sure what caused a driver to get on the freeway in the wrong direction, heading southbound on the northbound lanes. Callers on the freeway reported a wrong-way driver in the HOV lanes, disclosing that they believed the driver was traveling at around 80 miles per hour.
The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.