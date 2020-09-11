LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 205 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 55,073 cases and 1,103 deaths.
There were 180 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, including 53 who were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials also reported that 49,613 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 175 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and four new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 50,385 cases and 800 deaths.
There were 214 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday — the date of the county’s last update —with 84 being treated in intensive care units. Health officials also reported 44,989 people had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County health officials reported 109 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 11,482 cases. Of those who tested positive for the virus, 10,568 had recovered, 785 were under active quarantine and 129 had died.
There were 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, including 11 who were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 564,345 Riverside County residents, 536,267 San Bernardino County residents and 165,953 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.