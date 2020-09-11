SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – A Santa Monica man has been accused of animal cruelty after security video was obtained showing him abusing a puppy in his building last month.
Santa Monica police reported Thursday that they have brought the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges of animal cruelty and malicious mischief against an animal.
Police did not immediately name the suspect. However, the Daily Mail, which obtained video of the incident, identified him as Jeffrey Previte.
The security footage was taken Aug. 22 in the hallway of the Seychelle Condominiums in the 1700 block of Ocean Avenue, according to the Daily Mail.
It appears to show the man picking up the dog by the neck and violently shaking it while in a hallway. At one point he appears to strike the dog. The concierge told The Daily Mail that he saw the footage after hearing the dog “screaming,” then subsequently filed a police report.
Animal control officers began their investigation on Sept. 4, but were unable to locate the suspect or his dog, police said. The following day, they were able to make contact with Previte by phone.
They then turned over their case to Santa Monica police detectives, who recommended county prosecutors file charges.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 310-458-8451.
