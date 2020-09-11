SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — In an effort to promote the wearing of face coverings, the Orange County Health Care Agency has recruited YouTubers Chad Kroeger and JT Parr of the Chad Goes Deep channel to spread the word — and hand out free masks.
Hey, #OC! Looking for a @MelissaMurals-designed #positivevibes mask like the ones Chad & JT from #ChadGoesDeep gave out in @CityofHBPIO (#ICYMI: https://t.co/hrfMAplx7a)? Visit @WahoosFishTaco in #HB & #LB or contact your #OCBoardofSupervisors: https://t.co/1BfN7nIm5q pic.twitter.com/KxuIxbd4lo
— OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) September 11, 2020
The “Spread Positive Vibes” masks were designed by Huntington Beach muralist Melissa Murphy to create face coverings that offered a more OC vibe.
Back in July, Kroeger and Parr went to Huntington Beach to hand out free masks to beachgoers, but found that the lack of compliance was not due to a shortage of face coverings.
RELATED: Although OC Theaters Reopen, Some Moviegoers Still Tentative
The effort comes as the agency Friday reported 142 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 12 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 50,613 cases and 1,081 deaths.
As of Friday, 223 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized with 65 being treated in intensive care units.
The county’s 7-day average positivity rate was 4.2%, within the parameters for the orange tier, though the daily case count per 100,000 remained above the threshold at 5.2.
On Thursday, county health officials urged residents to get a flu shot this fall in an effort to prevent a so-called “twindemic.”