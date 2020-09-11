IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — The smoky, ashy air caused by wildfires burning in Southern California has forced what few events have been scheduled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to be postponed.

The Irwindale Speedway had scheduled an event for first responders this weekend. The track’s management said they were forced to make this decision “for the safety of our competitors and staff, as air quality and heavy ash fall presents a considerable health risk.”

The previously scheduled “Outlaw Night” on Sept. 19 will be rebranded as “First Responders Night” in light of the change.

RELATED: Big Bear, San Bernardino Authorities: Postpone Your Visit Because El Dorado Fire Remains A Threat

The Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, which had opened its Butterfly Pavilion to members and community partners on Aug. 28 for the first phase of its reopening, also said it would close the exhibit this weekend.

The Butterfly Pavilion and Nature Gardens will be closed “due to the severity of the smoke an dash from regional and local fires, and the projected unhealthy and hazardous air quality in Los Angeles,” museum officials said. The scheduled public opening of the Butterfly Pavilion will also be postponed to Sept. 18 “out of an abundance of caution, and in consideration of the health of staff and guests.”

The Natural History Museum, when it reopens, is keeping its indoor areas closed in accordance with public health orders.

The Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest and the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino Mountains have been burning since last weekend.