Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles police officer was sentenced on Wednesday for time theft at work.
Monica Renee Moore was accused of falsely reporting that she was at work 18 times between April 2017 and October 2018 and was paid $8,543 in wages for those hours.
The 48-year-old officer pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge.
She has repaid the $8,543 and has been sentenced to 20 days of Caltrans work and three years probation.
Moore is also required to resign from the LAPD, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)