WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Several people were detained Friday night at the scene of a shooting on Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the corner of Melrose Ave. and North Westbourne Dr. around 7 p.m. Multiple people were taken into custody, but their involvement in the shooting is unclear.
Neighbors said they saw a group of young people gathering at that corner earlier in the night, moments before shots were fired.
“All of a sudden we heard seven gunshots, and then police fled down the street kind of immediately,” said witness Matthew Jones. “After a few moments, there was this BMW that sped by, clipped two cars to go toward the scene, and then just sped away.”
Officials said that at least one business was caught in the crossfire. Deputies remain on the scene. No injuries were immediately reported.