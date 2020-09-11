LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With more schools opening up for in-person learning, CVS says it is opening up COVID-19 testing to minors 12 and older.
Children age 12 and older are now eligible for testing at California’s 223 testing sites. Most schools throughout the state are still distance learning, but some private schools and campuses in the Los Alamitos Unified School District were granted waivers to reopen for in-person learning.
“With schools opening across the country, there’s an urgent need to make testing for minors more readily available,” Troyen Brennan, Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health, said in a statement.
Patients are required to register in advance and make an appointment for the self-swab test. Parents must complete the online registration for minors, who must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
Parents seeking testing for children under 12 should consult with a pediatrician.
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.