CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Culver CityBus announced Friday that fare collection and front-door boarding would resume starting Monday.
The service initially announced the temporary suspension of fare collection for passengers on March 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic. CityBus also began implementing safety measures such as rear-door boarding, mandating face covers for operators and passengers, physical distancing protocols and increased cleaning.
“Many of our current changes to service have been and will continue to be necessary during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mayor Goran Eriksson said. “Culver CityBus has adapted during this critical time, with the focus to serve those who need our transit to commute to work and access essential services.”
Although CityBus said ridership has declined “considerably” during the pandemic, the service said it was expecting more passengers as businesses reopen.
Eriksson said the service will continue providing on-bus hand sanitizers for both riders and operators and plastic shields will be installed to separate operators and passengers during boarding to facilitate front-door boarding, though bus capacity will remain at 20 passengers.
“We will continue to provide service, even in these challenging times,” Culver City Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz said. “We realize that many of our riders depend on us to transport them to and from essential destinations.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)