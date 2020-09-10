LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Superstars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Usher and DJ Khaled are leveraging their star power to help give power to the people by registering fans to vote.
The Just Vote campaign from GlobalCitizen.org is aiming to register 50,000 new voters before the November election.
Just for checking their voter registration status, fans can win an experience or memorabilia with their favorite celebrities. Fans can score a guitar signed by Taylor Swift, a virtual dance lesson with Usher and his choreographer, a “Kinky Boot” from Billy Porter, or a signed vinyl, hoodie and T-shirt from Billie Elish.
Election Day is on Nov. 3, and the deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 19. All registered voters in California will be automatically be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and early voting begins Oct. 5 and runs through Nov. 2.
Voters may also register and vote on Election Day.