LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several COVID-19 testing sites in Los Angeles County will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the extremely smoky air caused by wildfires burning in the Angeles National Forest and in Yucaipa.

Testing sites at the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, East LA College in Monterey Park, Pomona Fairplex’s Gate 17, the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte, the Montebello Civic Center and in Panorama City will be closed. Appointments will be rescheduled, and same-day appointments are still available at other LA County testing sites.

To make an appointment or reschedule an appointment at another location, go to covid19.lacounty.gov or call 211.

Air quality will be unhealthy from the San Fernando Valley all the way to the east San Gabriel Valley due to the Bobcat Fire burning north of Azusa and the El Dorado Fire burning in the San Bernardino Mountains. Both wildfires have been burning for days.

Smoky skies and unhealthy air is a problem up and down the state. The skies above San Francisco, Oakland and other cities around the San Francisco Bay appeared apocalyptic Wednesday due to the several wildfires burning in Northern California.

Here's a high res model smoke forecast through tonight. Colors represent amount of smoke in a vertical column from the surface. The forecast goes out in 1-hr steps through later tonight. A pretty solid blanket of smoke over Cali to stick around for a while. #CAwx #CAFires2020 pic.twitter.com/4MLkPapwDt — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 10, 2020

Symptoms from wildfire smoke include burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness like bronchitis. People with sensitive conditions can experience difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.

People are being advised to limit their outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid using air conditioning units that draw in air from the outside. Pets should also not be kept outdoors in unhealthy air conditions.