NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Thursday to identify the people who were involved in an attack on a man, leaving him unconscious, in Newport Beach.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Newport Boulevard at about 2:55 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of battery. Police found that a man had been trying to leave the area in an Uber when he was hit in the face several times.
The man was left unconscious. His condition Thursday morning was not released.
Newport Beach police released surveillance images of two young men and a woman.
A description of the three was not released, but both the men appeared to have dark hair and wore dark clothes. One of the men had a full beard and was wearing shorts, while the other did not appear to have facial hair and had dark pants. The woman had dark hair and wore white, baggy pants, white shoes, and a black halter-type top baring her midriff.
Anyone with information or who can identify any of the people in the images can call Detective Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797.