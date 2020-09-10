Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three people are wanted in a fatal shooting in a Hollywood apartment building that occurred during a drug buy early Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. at a building in the 1700 block of North Orange Drive.
A 911 caller told emergency dispatchers that his brother had been shot in the chest with a handgun while trying to purchase drugs.
The victim died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.
The suspects, described as two males and a female, drove away in an SUV, police said. The shooting occurred at an apartment where the victim’s brother lives.
It’s unclear exactly what prompted the suspects to open fire. Investigators are canvassing the area for evidence and surveillance video.
