LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles municipal workers have started installing official drop boxes around the city for November’s general election.

Today our StreetsLA crews are installing 77 official ballot drop boxes across Los Angeles. This one is in front of the Los Angeles Baldwin Hills library in #cd10 @HerbJWesson @GMsTREEtsLA1H2O @MayorOfLA pic.twitter.com/z34pDyglfJ — StreetsLA (@BSSLosAngeles) September 5, 2020

In total, StreetsLA will install 77 drop boxes, mostly outside of city libraries. The remainder of the boxes will be installed by the city Department of Recreation and Parks at some of its properties across Los Angeles.

“Nothing should keep Angelenos from casting their ballot, because our democracy is stronger when more people engage in our political process,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “It’s our responsibility to make voting as simple, easy and accessible as possible, and these new ballot boxes will place the power of participation in the heart of local communities, preserving and promoting every Angeleno’s democratic rights.”

The drop boxes, intended to give people a safe and easy option to vote in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, are being installed by the city on behalf of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

“StreetsLA is proud to assist on this important civic initiative, and I thank the staff who are working quickly to get these … convenient mail drop boxes installed and in place for the election,” said Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of StreetsLA, formerly known as the Bureau of Street Services.

Installations began last weekend and are scheduled to be completed by Sept. 20. All vote-by-mail drop boxes throughout the city and county will be available to voters beginning Oct. 5, the same day the county will start mailing out ballots to all registered voters.

A list of all ballot box locations, as well as information about how to submit a vote-by-mail ballot, will soon be available on the county clerk’s website.

