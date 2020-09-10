CERRITOS (CBSLA) — Shane and Mitch Kilmer’s daughter will have quite the story to tell.

Born this morning, the baby was delivered in the front seat of the family’s Toyota 4Runner this morning on the 91 freeway.

The Los Alamitos father said he tried his best to get his wife to Anaheim Regional Medical Center after she went into labor three weeks early, but baby MacKenzie had plans of her own.

Mitch was able to cut his daughter’s umbilical cord with help from L.A. County fire crews, who even recorded the special moment for the family.

“I’d been telling my husband, ‘The baby’s coming,’ and in a few seconds, the baby’s out,” Shane said. “I was so nervous, because we were on the freeway with a baby and no car seat.”

“I’m just saying, ‘Okay, okay honey,’ and sure enough, 10 seconds later I heard the baby cry,” he said.

Both baby and mom are healthy. Shane said she’s realizing hast deliveries may run in the family.

“Her mother actually gave birth to her sister on a three-wheel motorcycle on the way to the hospital,” Mitch said. “So I guess this is a regular thing for her family.”