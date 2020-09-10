Comments
COMPTON (CBSLA) – A deputy-involved shooting and garage fire occurred during a barricade situation in Compton Thursday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 500 block of South Bradfield Avenue sometime before 6 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. It’s unclear if the suspect was hurt. No deputies were injured.
The circumstances of the barricade were not confirmed.
The Compton Fire Department also responded to put out a blaze associated with the barricade.
