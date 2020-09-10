HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) — A tanker truck traveling south on the 110 Freeway traveled off the freeway and rolled over down on Vermont Avenue after a crash Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
California Highway Patrol called for a closure of one lane of the 110 Freeway at Pacific Coast Highway due to the crash.
SIGALERT: SB I-110 AT PACIFIC COAST HWY, #4 LANE BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A BIG RIG COLLISION
— CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 10, 2020
LAFD hazardous materials specialists were said to be responding to the scene due to fuel, and boric acid leaking from the truck.
According to fire officials, the driver was out of the vehicle and was being evaluated at the scene. Two adults were taken to area hospitals in fair condition.
