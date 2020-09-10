BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — The leaders of the Big Bear Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire, CalFire and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are urging the visitors to Big Bear Valley to postpone their trips as the El Dorado Fire continues to burn.
The advisory was signed Thursday by Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey, CalFire Deputy Chief Ron Janssen and San Bernardino County Deputy Chief Trevis Newport, and has been issued for Big Bear Lake, Big Bear City, Moonridge, Sugarloaf, Lake Williams, Baldwin Lake, Fawnskin and other neighboring communities.
“The intent of this advisory is to increase awareness of the potential threat to the Big Bear Valley from the El Dorado Fire,” the letter said. “In an effort to minimize the population of Big Bear Valley IF an evacuation ultimately becomes necessary, visitors are encouraged to postpone trips to the Big Bear Valley until the fire threat has passed.”
Some mountain resorts like Big Bear Mountain Resort have also suspended their operations for this weekend because of the firefight.
The El Dorado Fire erupted last Saturday after being sparked by a pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party. The blaze has since scorched nearly 13,000 acres.
Highway 38 in both directions at Bryant Street in Yucaipa is closed to all traffic. Advisory points have been set up at Snow Valley Ski Resort on Highway 18 West of Big Bear Valley, and at the Mitsubishi Cement Plant on Highway 18 North of Big Bear Valley. Evacuation orders are in effect for the communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks, Campgrounds and other residences along Highway 38 up to Onyx Peak.