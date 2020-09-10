BEAUMONT (CBSLA) — Workers wanted – Amazon says it is hiring for 33,000 corporate and tech positions that will start out remotely.
Amazon’s 2020 Career Day – a massive job fair – will be on Sept. 16. The virtual job fair will be Amazon’s single biggest hiring surge in its history, and will include one-on-one coaching sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions and interviews with experts and Amazon executives.
The corporate and tech positions that Amazon is hiring for are available across the country, but will start out remotely. The average starting salary of the jobs up for grabs next week is about $150,000.
Closer to home, Amazon officially opened its new, 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Beaumont for business Wednesday. More than 1,000 full-time associates work at the new facility, picking, packing and shipping small items like books, electronics, school supplies and home goods.
To apply for one of the positions that are still available at the Beaumont fulfillment center, visit amazon.com/IEjobs or text COACHELLANOW to 77088.