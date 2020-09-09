YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to identify two men who vandalized Yucca Valley High School, causing more than $18,000 in damage.
The vandalism at Yucca Valley High School, 7600 Sage Ave., was reported early Sept. 1. Deputies sent to the scene determined that three males roamed the campus, damaging classrooms and buildings within about a two-hour time frame, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The damage to the campus was determined to be in excess of $18,000.
One of the males was identified by detectives as a 17-year-old boy, police said. A search warrant was seized at a home in the 7500 block of Church Street in Yucca Valley, where authorities say they seized evidence linking the 17-year-old to the vandalism. The unidentified boy faces burglary and felony vandalism charges.
The two other vandals remain at large and detectives need help identifying them. A description of them was not released, but sheriff’s officials released surveillance images that showed both appeared to be men in their 20s with full beards and wearing baseball caps. One wore an orange T-shirt, and the other was shirtless with no visible tattoos.
Anyone with information about the vandalism or the identities of the two men at large can contact the San Bernardino County sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175.