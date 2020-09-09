SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana Zoo will reopen Tuesday for the first time since mid-March.
The zoo, at 1801 E. Chestnut Ave. in Prentice Park, will reopen to the general public and members with a modified schedule and new safety measures. It shut down on March 16 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Santa Ana Zoo, known for its population of monkeys, will reopen with a new schedule – Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission at 4 p.m. The zoo will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
As with other zoos that have reopened, indoor attractions, rides and high-touch areas will remain closed, and new signs will remind visitors to keep their distance, and follow new traffic flows and pathways throughout the zoo. Capacity will be limited and face masks will be required for all visitors, staff and volunteers 2 years old and up. Tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, visit santaanazoo.org.