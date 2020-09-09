LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 163 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 54,735 cases and 1,085 deaths.
There were 185 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 62 who were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials also reported that 48,761 people had recovered from the virus.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 218 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths Wednesday — after not providing an update Tuesday — bringing countywide totals to 49,909 cases and 791 deaths.
There were 214 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday — the date of the county’s last update —with 84 being treated in intensive care units. Health officials also reported 44,316 people had recovered from the illness.
Ventura County health officials reported 37 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and eight new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 11,276 cases and 126 deaths.
There were 61 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 12 who were being treated in intensive care units. Health officials reported 10,383 had recovered from the illness.
As of Wednesday evening, 556,173 Riverside County residents, 527,656 San Bernardino County residents and 163,665 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.