LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams kick off their season on Sunday with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Before the season begins, it turns out the Rams had one final piece of business to attend to: locking up cornerback Jalen Ramsey with a long-term extension.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Rams checked that off the list Wednesday with a new five-year $105 million extension that includes a new record amount of guaranteed money for a corner.

Jalen Ramsey becomes the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a deal worth $100M+ and his $71.2M at signing is the largest guarantee to a defensive back. The Rams get their playmaker on the backend and Ramsey gets his pay day. https://t.co/HRzzqot7De — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2020

The Rams acquired Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars last October in exchange for a pair of first round picks and a fourth round pick. With a deal like that, a contract extension for the 25-year-old corner was inevitable.

Ramsey recorded just one interception after the trade, but he provided solid coverage across from Aqib Talib and Troy Hill. He enters this season with high expectations as Talib is now gone and the Rams have just four corners on the roster. The Rams open their season with a rematch against the Cowboys on Sunday, September 13 with kickoff slated for 5:20 p.m. PST.